Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,643,000 after purchasing an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

XEL stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

