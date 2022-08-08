Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $25,840,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 39.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

About Darling Ingredients



Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

