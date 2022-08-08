Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $133.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

