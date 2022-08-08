Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,631,000 after acquiring an additional 329,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after buying an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after acquiring an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

