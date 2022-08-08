Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Scotiabank began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $65.83 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.