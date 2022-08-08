Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.20 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.12.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

