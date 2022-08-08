Manchester City Fan Token Price Tops $6.08 on Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $21.34 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $6.08 or 0.00025570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

