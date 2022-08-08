Maple Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $72.71 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $16.46 or 0.00068851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,902.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00132177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068683 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.