Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRIN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 113,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

