Maro (MARO) Tops One Day Volume of $105,397.00

Maro (MARO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Maro has a market cap of $25.05 million and $105,397.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00131812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.