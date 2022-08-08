Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

MA stock opened at $357.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $347.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

