Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

