Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The company had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,573 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 315,108 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.