MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.35 on Thursday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
