MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.35 on Thursday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

