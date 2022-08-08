Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 98,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.