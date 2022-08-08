Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

