Michael G. Combs Sells 772 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $125,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $158.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.31. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

