Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $29.17 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $465.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director Robert A. Abel bought 3,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $86,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,612 shares of company stock worth $102,056. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Stories

