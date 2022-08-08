MileVerse (MVC) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MileVerse has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. MileVerse has a market cap of $15.46 million and $3.17 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 167.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.01923297 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014477 BTC.
MileVerse Coin Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.
Buying and Selling MileVerse
