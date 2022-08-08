Mina 24-Hour Volume Reaches $44.94 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Mina has a market capitalization of $592.41 million and $44.94 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 149.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.48 or 0.01952905 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014654 BTC.
About Mina
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 624,231,828 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.