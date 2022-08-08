Mina (MINA) Market Cap Tops $557.58 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $557.58 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 254.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 623,612,327 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

