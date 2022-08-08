Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $86.56

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.56, but opened at $90.99. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $94.06, with a volume of 11,891 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

