Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 18125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Mission Ready Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$32.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.