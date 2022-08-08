Mizuho Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,579.86.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 1.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,924.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,932.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,140.69. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 98.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.