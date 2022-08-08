Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Trading 9.5% Higher

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $62.32. 6,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,298% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

