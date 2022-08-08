Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,984,037.22 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $1,984,037.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,472,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

MPWR stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $535.52. The stock had a trading volume of 587,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,236. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

