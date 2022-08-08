Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $312.31. 10,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day moving average is $308.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

