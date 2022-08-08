Morgan Stanley Boosts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $26.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXTGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.48. 785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,355. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

