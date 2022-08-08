Morgan Stanley Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $65.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Wayfair Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of W traded up $9.03 on Monday, reaching $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 89,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $317.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,567.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

