Morgan Stanley Downgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) to Equal Weight

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.27) to GBX 3,900 ($47.79) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($17.31) to GBX 1,427 ($17.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,329.00.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of JTKWY opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.