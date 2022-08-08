Morgan Stanley Lowers Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $11.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.71% from the stock’s current price.

SBH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $45,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sally Beauty by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 331,496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 636,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 281,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 189,583 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

