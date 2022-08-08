Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $86.33. 146,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,741,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

