Morgan Stanley Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $15.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,579,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.