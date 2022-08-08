Morgan Stanley Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $50.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QTWO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 669.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

