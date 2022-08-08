Morpheus.Network (MNW) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.73 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $25.73 million and approximately $102,398.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,877.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00132235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00036009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00069042 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.