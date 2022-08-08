Morris Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 122 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after acquiring an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,010,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,682,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.73. 16,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,352. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

