Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 2.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 88.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,850. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

