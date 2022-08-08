MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.41-$3.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.