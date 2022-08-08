Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,661 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $84.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

