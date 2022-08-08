Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

