Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 621.6% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 388,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 335,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 303,569 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,941 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 841.7% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96.

