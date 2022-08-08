Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,722 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,122,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.