Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 18,220 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,687 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 142,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,204,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,811,000 after acquiring an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

