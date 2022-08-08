Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 11,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,247,000 after buying an additional 76,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.4 %

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

