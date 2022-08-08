Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $75.41 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

