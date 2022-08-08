Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $178.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

