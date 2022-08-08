MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $343.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.02 and its 200 day moving average is $364.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

