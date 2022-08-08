MV Capital Management Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $157.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average of $168.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

