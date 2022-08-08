MV Capital Management Inc. Has $69,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $376.65 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.