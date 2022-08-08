MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in American Tower by 1,325.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $272.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.37. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.